Michele Gumabao adds portalet to customized Nissan Urvan

BEAUTY queen, volleyball star, and aspiring politician Michele Gumabao’s customized Urvan has it all: leather captain seats (complete with footrest), well-lit vanity mirror, a sofabed, vinyl floors.

One thing that was missing? A portable toilet. Cause, you know, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

“Tumawag si Michele, sabi niya, kailangan daw niya ng toilet,” explained Atoy Llave, whose famous shop Atoy Customs did the initial work on Gumabao’s van way back in 2019, in Gumabao’s latest vlog. “Gusto niyang tanggalin ang upuan. Pero na-realize namin, hindi niya kailangan tanggalin ang upuan dahil kasya naman siya rito.”

And with that, he gave a little portable toilet a pat on the lid.

Gumabao’s initial plan was to construct a full-sized bathroom inside her van, but she appeared satisfied with Llave’s suggestion. On the video, she showed off how it works — without actually using it, of course.

“[Pang]-emergency lang naman yung pag-CR, kapag nasa biyahe or ngayon nangangampanya,” said the Creamline opposite hitter, who took a leave of absence from her team to focus on her and Mocha Uson’s party list campaign with the controversial Mothers for Change organization.

A curtain has been installed at the rear of the van for privacy.

Michele Gumabao also shows off her motorcycling adventures

On Instagram, Gumabao has also showcased her love for the two-wheeled life, often posing with what looks like a gold BMW F900 XR.

“Never knew it was this much fun,” she said in an Instagram post last week.

She even attempted to tackle the twisties of Marilaque, but did not get that far up in the Sierra Madre mountains, as a checkpoint choked up the roadway.

Still, it was exciting for her, as she said that it was her “first time out of the expressway.”

