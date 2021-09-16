Delivery rider whose bike is stolen gets new one from Fran Yu

EVEN off the court, the assists continue to pour in from Letran’s Fran Yu.

The NCAA Finals MVP gave away an unused bike to a Facebook friend who also moonlights as a FoodPanda delivery rider, whose own bike was stolen earlier this week.

A social media post from a netizen named Bryant Reyes Ramos on Thursday revealed that Yu personally reached out to him through direct message to offer him his bike.

Ramos had earlier issued a plea for help, posting a picture of his stolen bicycle.

“Good evening po, baka po may makakita o may magbenta sa inyo ng bike na nasa picture. Nakuha po sa tapat ng bahay namin,” he said. “Ginagamit ko po pam-biyahe, sana maibalik pa.”

Then, according to screenshots posted by Ramos, the Letran cager messaged him soon after.

“Paano ka papasok niyan, wala kang bike?” Yu had texted Ramos.

Ramos answered: “Di ko nga alam eh. Di pa ko makakabiyahe.”

Yu immediately responded, “Kunin mo bike ko, sa’yo na lang, para makapasok ka.”

In a post thanking Yu, Ramos posted a photo of his brand-new bike, along with a new delivery bag. “Salamat ya Fran Louie Yu,” Ramos wrote in the post, tagging the college star.

Last year, deep in the pandemic, the sweet-shooting guard sold desserts in the streets of Manila to get by.

