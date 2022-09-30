iPhone 14 gets PH launch date: October 14

THE PHILIPPINE release date of the much-awaited iPhone 14 is now pegged at October 14.

The official Apple Philippines homepage has updated its banner image to reflect the new release date. Earlier this week, according to tracking from the Internet Wayback Machine, it had still marked it as “Check Back Later for Availability”.

Premium Apple reseller Power Mac Center has also confirmed the launch date with a Facebook post.

Preorders for the newest iteration of the iPhone — which comes with a major camera upgrade, and, for the bigger iPhone 14 Pro, a new take on the front-facing notch called “Dynamic Island” — will begin on October 7.





How much is the iPhone 14 in the Philippines?

The iPhone 14 starts at P56,990, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at P63,990, and the iPhone 14 Pro starts at P70,990 for their base configurations. Tap here for the rundown of complete prices for each model.

The October 14 release date for the iPhone 14 is slightly earlier than last year's model, which dropped on October 22.

In the US, the base iPhone 14 went on sale on September 16.

