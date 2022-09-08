New no-notch iPhone will set you back P70,990

AT THEIR “Far Out” event, Apple dropped its heavy-duty new hardware lineup. This includes the new iPhone 14 in four variants, new Apple Watches, and a refreshed Airbuds Pro.

iPhone 14 (from P56,990), iPhone 14 Plus (from P63,990)

While not much has changed between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus now offers a big screen experience for a non-Pro price. The display of this supersized phone measures 6.7 inches — as large as an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple also said that its battery performance is now better than ever.

Otherwise, everything from chips (A15 Bionic) to camera bump (two 12-megapixel cameras, wide and ultrawide) largely remains the same.

iPhone 14 prices: 128GB - P56,990, 256GB - P63,990, 512GB - P75,990.

iPhone 14 Plus prices: 125GB - P63,990, 256GB - P70,990, 512GB - P82,990

(From Left) iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro PHOTO: Apple



iPhone 14 Pro (from P70,990), iPhone 14 Pro Max (from P77,990)

The most noticeable difference, of course, is that Apple has dropped its signature notch. Instead, the selfie camera and its Face ID sensors are now inside a little cutout that “moves” — that is, the display animates around it, depending on the context. It’s definitely a fun and playful take on a notch. When music is playing, for example, this “Dynamic Island” elongates to show off what’s on, and when you tap the island, it expands for a full media widget.

For snap-happy techies, the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and the iPhone 14 Pro Plus (6.7-inch display) also have a new 48 megapixel main camera — a major bump, MP-wise, from its 12MP predecessor.

Inside is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, making an already speedy phone zippier than ever.

iPhone 14 Pro: 128GB - P70,990, 256GB - P77,990, 512GB - P89,990, 1TB - P102,990

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 128GB - P77,990, 256GB - P84,990, 512GB - P96,990, 1TB - P109,990





Apple Watch Series 8 (from P25,990), Apple Watch SE (from P15,990), Apple Watch Ultra (from P52,990)

The most eye-catching in the trio of new Apple Watches revealed today was the Apple Watch Ultra. The tech company says that it’s built for athletes, putting it squarely in a head-to-head competition versus the likes of Garmin. To appeal to the endurance runners and multisport diehards of the world, it’s got a longer-lasting battery, a new button for even more no-look, no-swipe control, a raised rim to protect from dings… and a huge screen that almost tops up at two inches. This is a BIG watch.

Fans of smaller watches — and perhaps, smaller price tags — can go for the refreshed Apple Watch Series 8 or the Apple Watch SE.





AirPods Pro, second generation (P14,990)

The second-generation AirPods Pro is touted as having two times better noise cancellation than the original, thanks to a new H2 chip. The case also comes with a little speaker, so it will be easier to find in case you left it buried under the pillows once again.

