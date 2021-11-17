Moovr stations, more bike-and-dine racks as Makati turns more biker friendly

THE COUNTRY’S central business district has rolled out two more innovations that may make Makati’s commercial area more attractive to cyclists.

The city has installed more “bike and dine racks” — a table that doubles as bike parking so you can eat while on your bike. This saves the hassle of trying to find bike parking as you go grab a bite to eat.

These racks were installed in Esteban Street in front of Planters Products Buildings (close to Yardstick Coffee), as well as in food haunt Rada Street, which has Wildflour, Nikkei, Sarsa, and the famous Sisig sa Rada Jollijeep. The racks will be available for use daily.

“To provide [the biking community] with a convenient way to dine, we initiated the Bike and Dine Project, where racks accommodate eating on-the-go and on-the-bike,” said Chrissy Roa, marketing head of Ayala Land Estates, in a statement. “This is another al fresco dining innovation that complements the Makati Parklets.”

Moovr stations also open in Makati

This month, Makati also partnered with Moovr to provide rentable bikes throughout the central business district. Moovr (Google Play, Apple Store) is an app-based service that unlocks bikes through QR code, with a rate of P20 for 15 minutes.

Moovr stations are located in 11 spots throughout the central business district: Ayala Triangle Gardens, HV Dela Costa corner Tordesillas and corner Valero, Washington Sycip Park, Legazpi Active Park, Palm Promenade Park, Café Mentore at Palm Drive, 6750 Steel Car Park, 6750 building, Glorietta 4 Park, and at the Ayala Center MRT Station.

Through these dual innovations, Makati hopes that bikers going through the city will have a safer and more enjoyable experience — something a local biker can already attest.

“Now, more bike racks are installed and somehow the bike lanes are more respected. With the new bike and dine racks, biking is even more pleasant here in Makati,” said Justice Gatpayat, member of the Esteban Cycling Community, in a statement.

