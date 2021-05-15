Bike vlogger urges cyclists to practice discipline on the road

A CALL for cyclists to follow traffic rules on the road was issued recently by one of the more popular content creators in the country.

Carlo P. Carlon, known as The Cyclelogist on YouTube, recently posted two videos on his Facebook page of cyclists beating the red light, endangering other road users. He discouraged such practice on the two videos.

Carlon stressed the need for cyclists to be educated and discipined in such rules in order to avoid accidents.

“I refuse to label them as ‘kamote cyclists’ or jempoys because it is derogatory,” wrote Carlon. “They’re basically just like us – cyclists. They just need to be educated of our road rules and traffic code.

The pandemic has seen the increase of bike usage as an alternate form of transportation. Sadly though, bike accidents including e-bikes and pedicabs, according to Metro Manila Development Authority, have also rose to 3,026 in 2020. A total of 1,783 cases were recorded in 2019.

“Let us be responsible road users. The problem is not the vehicle that we drive, it’s our attitude. So let us all model the right behavior when we are on the road. Ang siklista ay may disiplina,” Carlon added.

___

