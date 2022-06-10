Converge doubles base plan from 50Mbps to 100Mbps

ACCORDING to Ookla, the average Filipino household’s internet consumption has significantly increased in recent years. With modern Filipino households having multiple heavy internet users, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. wants to address the increasing need for a faster and more reliable internet connection while remaining affordable.

Because of this, starting June 1, Converge will be offering free speed upgrades for all existing and new FiberX Plan 1500 subscribers, doubling the speed from 50Mbps to 100Mbps.

Same price, new speed for Converge subscribers

At the same price of only P1,500/month, subscribers will get double the speed at 100Mbps, so they can also double the productivity for all their internet activities with the reliable fiber internet that Converge provides.

Whether they’re working from home, attending online classes, streaming videos, playing games, or staying connected through social media, FiberX Plan 1500 subscribers will now have a permanent speed upgrade to maximize their day-to-day activities at no additional cost.

With this upgraded offering, Converge stays true to its commitment of providing world-class ICT services to Filipinos.

As of early this year, Converge has laid down over 500,000 kilometers of total fiber assets, expanding its pure fiber network across the country. On top of this, the company has doubled the data transmission capacity of its metro backbone from 400Gbps wavelengths to 800Gbps.

This allows Converge users to make full use of the company's connections to the content distribution networks, peering partners, and other international exchanges, easily doubling the bandwidth they have for any of their online activities.

“We at Converge know how essential it is to have fast and consistent internet connection for work, school, and even personal use. We’ve expanded our network and equipped it with the latest technology, to ensure Filipinos get the quality internet connection they deserve," said Jesus C. Romero, Chief Operations Officer of Converge.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that we are doubling the speed of our base plan for existing and potential subscribers. With this, we will be able to give our kababayans a better experience for everyday productivity."

Starting June 1, all FiberX Plan 1500 subscribers will automatically have their speeds doubled up to 100Mbps. To verify the new speed, simply run a speed test via the Ookla website or app to see the double speeds.

