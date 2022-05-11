Sneaker Spotting

Zion 1 x Naruto ‘Alpha Orange’ now out for P7,095

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Titan/Instagram

AT LAST, the Zion 1 x Naruto collection has arrived.

The flagship shoe of the collection, the orange and green Zion 1 ‘Alpha Orange’ is now live at sneaker specialty stores Titan, both in its brick-and-mortar branches and in its Titan 22 app, as well as Nike's own local e-commerce website. First teased by the Pelicans star last April, the anime-inspired pair has a price tag of P7,095.

Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 ‘Alpha Orange’, P7,095


Continue reading below ↓


Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

The orange upper, of course, is a callback to Naruto's signature outfit. The Zion logo on the heel is decked out in the color.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Meanwhile, if you want to pick up the shirts and jackets from the collection, the full collection of Naruto x Jordan brand apparel is exclusive to Titan. Here are the pieces and their prices.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jordan Zion x Naruto Full Zip Jacket, P5,395, and Jordan Zion x Naruto Pants, P4,095. Also available in black.

    undefined

    Jordan Zion x Naruto Short-Sleeve Tee, P1,795 (currently sold out on Titan app)

    Jordan Brand x Naruto

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jordan Zion x Naruto Long-Sleeve Tee, P2,195

    Jordan Brand x Naruto

    Jordan Zion x Naruto Long-Sleeve Tee, P1,995

    Jordan Brand x Naruto

    Continue reading below ↓


    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Titan/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again