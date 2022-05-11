Zion 1 x Naruto ‘Alpha Orange’ now out for P7,095

AT LAST, the Zion 1 x Naruto collection has arrived.

The flagship shoe of the collection, the orange and green Zion 1 ‘Alpha Orange’ is now live at sneaker specialty stores Titan, both in its brick-and-mortar branches and in its Titan 22 app, as well as Nike's own local e-commerce website. First teased by the Pelicans star last April, the anime-inspired pair has a price tag of P7,095.

Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 ‘Alpha Orange’, P7,095





The orange upper, of course, is a callback to Naruto's signature outfit. The Zion logo on the heel is decked out in the color.

Meanwhile, if you want to pick up the shirts and jackets from the collection, the full collection of Naruto x Jordan brand apparel is exclusive to Titan. Here are the pieces and their prices.

Jordan Zion x Naruto Full Zip Jacket, P5,395, and Jordan Zion x Naruto Pants, P4,095. Also available in black.

Jordan Zion x Naruto Short-Sleeve Tee, P1,795 (currently sold out on Titan app)





Jordan Zion x Naruto Long-Sleeve Tee, P2,195





Jordan Zion x Naruto Long-Sleeve Tee, P1,995





