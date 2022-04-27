Here’s your first look at the Jordan Brand x Naruto collection

TEASED by Zion Williamson a few days ago, Jordan Brand has unveiled the first, brief look at the upcoming Zion x Naruto collection.

Jumpman posted a very retro video clip of the colorways from the upcoming collection. The clearly visible highlight? A yellow-orange Zion 1 — reminiscent of Naruto's jumpsuit and hair from the popular manga and anime series — with its Z-stripe rendered in black.

Also in the video is what appears to be a Jordan Air 200E in Kakashi colors.

“Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto,” said Zion Williamson, as quoted by the brand. “Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

Zion Williamson posts a drawing from Naruto creator

Meanwhile, the Pelicans forward unveiled a very special gift from Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto — a Naruto Shippuden-ified version of the rising star.

“My interest in anime began at a young age and still inspires me today,” Williamson said. “Naruto’s motto was to always believe in yourself and everything will work out.”

