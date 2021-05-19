Only 800 pairs of this new World Balance x Secret Fresh collab will be released

THE cheekily named Invictus B69 gets a brand-new colorway and a slightly wider rollout. Are you ready for the World Balance x Secret Fresh Invictus B69 “Ketchup and Mustard”?

The first collab between DJ Bigboy Cheng’s art gallery and World Balance’s Invictus silhouette was predominantly gray mesh and dark gray suede, livened up with colorful highlights and a glossy camo stripe. The first B69 was limited to just 500 pairs, and was released last September.

This new take on the Invictus, though, goes all out with its “ketchup and mustard” moniker. Running along the midsole is a crazy curve of yellow resting on a solid crimson bed — exactly like a squiggly line of mustard squeezed over ketchup.

More mouthwatering details include a rich yellow upper, as well as a very glossy, reflective finish across the lateral arch and the eyestays that gives off a spectrum-like effect, as long as the light hits right.

Bright red loops on the tongue and heel complete this new B69’s style.

It will be available starting May 22 inside the Secret Fresh store and on World Balance’s site. The price? P2,699. It’s got a bigger production run than the last B69, but be warned, only 800 of these pairs will be available.

