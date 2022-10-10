Who has the best (and worst) jerseys in UAAP Season 85?

BRAND new season means brand new kits and all eight UAAP teams have stepped their jersey games up.

Whether they're sticking with old reliables or harking back to the glory days of yesteryear, schools have proudly flaunted their school colors in their uniforms to stand out from the pack.

But as refreshing as many are, not all are hits. One or two took the shot, but missed.

Inspired by Paul Lukas' Uniwatch, Spin.ph ranks the schools that we think have the best jerseys this UAAP Season 85.

TOP OF THE CLASS

University of Santo Tomas

Classic yet still feeling fresh, UST's white and gold jerseys this season are straight fire.

The Growling Tigers brought back the black tiger stripes. But unlike past designs that had this design element, they wisely limited it to just just the shoulders. As a result, the design is just the right level of loud.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Also worth mentioning is the varsity-font "Sto. Tomas" logotype on the chest, which really completes the throwback feel.

It's a nice way for ANTA to hark back to the team's good old days — with these uniforms inspired by coach Bal David's final year in Espana back in 1994 — and a deviation from the minimalist route that UST took in the past few seasons.

Now, if we could only ask for a black version of these jerseys.

Adamson

Now, this one's definitely a throwback.

Aesthetically pleasing, the Adamson jerseys are gorgeous in every sense of the word. The stenciled "Adamson" and sans serif "Falcons" name encircling the jersey numbers is a combination that just works.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ANTA didn't need to do too much and kept the jerseys clean, opting to go without any side panels and sticking with the simple lining on the collar and arm areas — staying true to its inspiration of the Hector Calma-led 1977 team.

What's different is a bolder, darker color compared to kits of the past, making these jerseys an absolute thing of beauty.

If only Adamson can also mismatch those white tops with the blue shorts and vice versa.

DEAN'S LISTERS

Ateneo

Don't fix what isn't broken, right?

Ateneo, which had the best jerseys last season, still belong at the top half of this list, with their sleek jerseys from Jordan Brand.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Blue Eagles' away jerseys in blue remain much the same as last season, while their home jerseys have gotten a bit of a facelift, especially on its side panels that now have a simple white lining.

Chances are the designs in the home jersey would be the norm in the interest of uniformity, but that still isn't enough to bump them down lower in our list.

University of the Philippines

Talk about clean. UP also trotted out sleek jerseys this year, sticking with the effective Plus63 redesign from 2015 and keeping those fonts on their jerseys.

The side panels on the Fighting Maroons' kit gives it a bit of a tribal feel from afar... a nice touch from STATS Apparel.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The only dig we have against these UP uniforms is their use of black for the names on its maroon away jerseys, making it hard to read. It could have been easily fixed with a white outline.

Just ask Lyceum in the NCAA for notes.

PASSING GRADES



La Salle

Well, La Salle also didn't do too much with its jerseys.

This is basically the same as their uniforms back in Season 84, complete with the solitary square on both side panels and the big horizontal bar on the shorts.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nike has a habit of sticking with its guns, but with La Salle being the only team it's outfitting this season, it would have been nice to have its artists work on a bit to just make these kits stand out.

National University

Simple is the name of the game for NU, which once again didn't really go too crazy with its blue-and-gold uniforms.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The "National University" in Calibri is still there at the front. The only thing that changed (if just a little) was a more solid two bars at the side panels of the Bulldogs jersey.

We feel a lot can still be done to make the NU blue and gold jerseys nice, but for now, they have to settle being in this spot.

NEEDS IMPROVEMENT

University of the East

Kudos to UE for trying, going for a secondary color on its shoulder area, just like what San Beda did on its kit.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The stenciled "East" also gives it a modern feel, while also staying clean on the side panels.

The white jerseys get a nod form us, and if UE could only use a stronger hue of red, we feel like this could climb up a bit higher in this ladder.

Far Eastern University

Sad to say, FEU's jerseys get the worst tag this season.

No longer outfitted by Nike, the Tamaraws uniforms are just a little too simple, with the main design being the white and green (or white and neon for its dark jerseys) on the arm holes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coming in late into the season is its new outfitter Puma, but even this fresh partnership wasn't enough to make a difference as the coaches' highlighter yellow and green shirts doesn't help its cause.

It's not that bad, make no mistake about it, but compared to the others in the field, this one ranks the lowest.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.