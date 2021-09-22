Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mids in Manila

WITH Michael Jordan himself rocking a pair of Mids in a now-viral post, the oft-maligned cut of Air Jordan 1s has taken on a new veneer of respectability.

While Highs naturally remain the most coveted AJ1 profile, Mids are a decent, accessible choice that don’t deserve to be shamed if they’re on your shoe rotation. Life is too short to be spent on hating sneakers.

If you’ve wanted to score an AJ1 Mid for yourself, here are the sneaker stores around Metro Manila that have recently posted about these colorways.

Air Jordan 1 Mids in Manila

Shoe Game Manila (Century City Mall, Makait; S’Maison, Pasay; NBS Mall, Quezon City) is offering the elegant ‘Tan Gum’ for preorder. It will set you back P11,500.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On its online store, it's also offering a wide variety of Mids for sale, including the 'Banned' colorway for P10,000+. Tap here to check out the selection.

Of course, Titan is offering a whole clutch of Mids for sale in their online store. Click here to see their listings. Prices range from P3,995 for the GS ‘Green Glow’ to P6,595 for the Mid ‘Crater’ and the ‘Electro Orange’.

Continue reading below ↓





Last week, Rock N’ Sole PH (Estancia, Pasig; Imperial Palace Suites, Tomas Morato) put up a posting for the ‘Heat Reactive - Color Change’ — the exact same pair Michael Jordan is wearing in the post. It retails for P9,995, and (when it was posted) is available in size 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5 11, 12 & 13.

Continue reading below ↓

Cop Garden (Chemphil Building, Makati) revealed that it’s selling the ‘Turf Orange’ for P7,000. Only size 9.5 is available, though.

Continue reading below ↓

Sole Republiq (Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City) is selling the ‘Light Smoke Grey’ in women’s size 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, and 8.5 for P11,500.

Also for the ladies, Sneaker Box Manila (Promenade Mall 3, Greenhills, San Juan) is offering the ‘Aqua Tint’ for P9,770 and the ‘Deep Royal’ for P10,620.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓







We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.