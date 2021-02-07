What’s your best memory of the Condura Skyway Marathon?

TODAY, the Condura Skyway Marathon Facebook page put up a throwback post that is likely to hold a lot of meaningful memories for many runners.

“Did you know that the Condura Skyway Marathon is the first running event that was held on the Skyway?” it asked.

Back in its heyday, the race would be scheduled for the first Sunday of February. It was organized by the Concepcion brothers, whose family owned the Condura brand of refrigerator and appliance manufacturers.

Back in 2011, Ton Concepcion said, “Organizing Condura is like running a full marathon then giving birth to a 10 pound baby after. I have never run Condura because I am busy being hands on, ensuring that no stone is left unturned to make sure that runners are safe and have a great time.”

He continued: “This, after all, is a run by runners for runners."

The Condura Run was initially organized in 2008, but it wasn’t yet held in the Skyway. Condura organized a 10K Race for Tubbataha Reefs in Bonifacio Global City. But the following year, it became the first run to be held on the elevated national highway, with each race targeting a different advocacy.

The Condura Skyway Marathon became a regular fixture on the calendar of running events that once dominated the Philippine fitness scene. Organizers, however, canceled the 2014 edition, as it came only a few months after the devastation of Typhoon Yolanda. “We have agreed to use our budgets and continue to focus our time and efforts in helping the victims,” they said in a statement.

Its final edition in 2016 was dedicated to the fallen policemen, known as the SAF 44, who were killed in the infamous clash at Mamasapano. That year, two runners — a Philippine army officer and a Cebu resident — died while doing the event.

“These young men at the prime of their lives joined the marathon to help send the children of our fallen soldiers to school through the Hero Foundation. We honor them,” the organizers would say in a statement.

Why did the Condura Skyway Run not continue after 2016? The throwback Facebook post explained: “[D]ue to the increasing restrictions in the Skyway and the overwhelming traffic in the Metropolis, it became difficult to maintain the quality of the race so both brothers decided to suspend the race after an eight year run.”

The 7-Eleven Run was also able to use the Skyway as a route for its races from 2015 to 2017.

On this anniversary Sunday of the run, the Condura Skyway Marathon Facebook page thanked runners for “all the wonderful memories.”

During its final editions, Spin.ph was on site to cover the marathon. So here’s our contribution to the throwback!