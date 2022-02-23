Steph Curry outsells LeBron James in NBA Store PH’s most popular jerseys list

ALMOST A year after the release of last year’s list, hot-shooting Steph Curry climbs four places to dethrone LeBron James in NBA Store Philippines’ annual list of most popular jerseys and merch.

The list tracks sales from NBAStore.com.ph, the league’s official online store in the Philippines that’s operated by Titan, from October 20, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Information provided to the press did not cite total sales figures, so we don't know by how much each jersey outsold the rest.

At number five last year, Steph Curry is now sitting at the top of the pack, taking James down to number two. His name wasn’t the only major reshuffle. Kyrie Irving, number two last year, got bumped down to number seven, while teammate James Harden, whose Houston kit was at number three last year, is off the list entirely. Also out are Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

New entries this year include Memphis’ Ja Morant, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Most improved player (at least in terms of jersey sales) is Luka Doncic, who jumped from number nine to number three.

Continue reading below ↓

Here’s the full list. Tap here for last year’s list.

Top 10 Most Popular NBA Jerseys, NBAStore.com.ph

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

3. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

4. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

7. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

8. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

In terms of overall team merch, most of the same names are still on the list. The Lakers are still on top, while the Warriors, Nets, and Bucks did some slight reshuffling. The Rockets, however, had to bow out of the top five to the Dallas Mavericks, who placed at number four.

Top 5 Most Popular Team Merchandise, NBAStore.com.ph

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Brooklyn Nets

4. Dallas Mavericks

5. Milwaukee Bucks

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.