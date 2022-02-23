Style

Steph Curry outsells LeBron James in NBA Store PH’s most popular jerseys list

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Curry, James) AP

ALMOST A year after the release of last year’s list, hot-shooting Steph Curry climbs four places to dethrone LeBron James in NBA Store Philippines’ annual list of most popular jerseys and merch.

The list tracks sales from NBAStore.com.ph, the league’s official online store in the Philippines that’s operated by Titan, from October 20, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Information provided to the press did not cite total sales figures, so we don't know by how much each jersey outsold the rest.

At number five last year, Steph Curry is now sitting at the top of the pack, taking James down to number two. His name wasn’t the only major reshuffle. Kyrie Irving, number two last year, got bumped down to number seven, while teammate James Harden, whose Houston kit was at number three last year, is off the list entirely. Also out are Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    New entries this year include Memphis’ Ja Morant, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Most improved player (at least in terms of jersey sales) is Luka Doncic, who jumped from number nine to number three.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Here’s the full list. Tap here for last year’s list.

    Top 10 Most Popular NBA Jerseys, NBAStore.com.ph

    1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

    3. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

    4. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

    5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

    6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

    7. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

    8. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

    9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

    10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

    In terms of overall team merch, most of the same names are still on the list. The Lakers are still on top, while the Warriors, Nets, and Bucks did some slight reshuffling. The Rockets, however, had to bow out of the top five to the Dallas Mavericks, who placed at number four.

    Top 5 Most Popular Team Merchandise, NBAStore.com.ph

    1. Los Angeles Lakers

    2. Golden State Warriors

    3. Brooklyn Nets

    4. Dallas Mavericks

    5. Milwaukee Bucks

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Curry, James) AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again