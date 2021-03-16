As expected, LeBron, Lakers top list of most popular NBA merch in the PH

NO SURPRISES here.

LeBron James tops the list of the most popular NBA jerseys in the Philippines, based on sales of the NBA Store PH, which recently opened its digital doors last August, under the aegis of specialty sneaker and lifestyle brand Titan.

On the team merch side, the Lakers got the number 1 spot.

Surprisingly, James Harden’s kit was number three in the list. The Beard’s Rockets gear churned out brisk sales, even before he joined Brooklyn in January.

Speaking of the Nets, other members of the Brooklyn Big Three are on the list: Kyrie Irving at #2, and Kevin Durant at #6. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry round out the top five.

Here is the full list. Players marked with double asterisks refer to their teams before they made their transfers.

Top 10 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

3. James Harden, Houston Rockets**

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

6. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

7. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets**

8. Paul George, LA Clippers

9. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

10. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Top 5 Most Popular Team Merchandise

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Houston Rockets

4. Golden State Warriors

5. Milwaukee Bucks

