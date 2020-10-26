While SMB goes to war inside bubble, June Mar Fajardo is back inside the gym

AFTER eight long months of at-home rehabilitation, exercise, and yes, a lot of online games, June Mar Fajardo finally hit the gym for the first time today.

MORE ABOUT JUNE MAR MORE ABOUT JUNE MAR

On Sunday night, he posted a 20-minute YouTube video showing some clips of himself working out again in a gym.

He was supervised by SMB’s assistant coaches Boycie Zamar and Andrew Dulahan.

The 6-foot-10 big man showed off the suite of exercises he’s doing to get back his strength, including several sets with resistance bands and medicine balls. He also returned to lifting weights.

The San Miguel Beermen big man suffered a fractured right tibia during training last February. which had him skip the whole 2020 PBA All-Filipino Conference.

While his team, currently with a 3-2 record, continues their journey inside the Clark Bubble in Pampanga, the gentle giant is dead set on conditioning his body in the gym.

“Nakabalik din sa gym! Sarap ng sore sa katawan after workout. Thanks for your constant prayers and support! Appreciate y’all!” he said in the caption, expressing his gratitude to his loyal fans who continued to support him.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier this month, Fajardo also showed clips of himself doing shooting drills on the court.

Surely, the Beermen fans can't wait to release "The Kraken" again.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, another SMB key player, Terrence Romeo, was sent out of the bubble following a shoulder injury when he collided with Tropang Giga's Ryan Reyes last October 17. SMB's bench have been working overtime to plug in the gaps left by their injured teammates.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.