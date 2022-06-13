Pale Pilsen x Uniqlo? It's happening, thanks to brand's 10th anniv

NOW NO ONE will bat an eye when you order "Pale" inside a Uniqlo store.

To cap off a decade since it first launched in the Philippines, Uniqlo is collaborating with several iconic Philippine brands to release limited edition tees.

San Miguel Pale Pilsen is among these collabs, celebrating the occasion with a tee that sports a logo that's warmed the bellies of beer lovers for generations.

Selecta ice cream, National Book Store, and Jollibee are also part of the tenth anniv pack. While Jollibee, San Miguel, and NBS have their logo on their shirt collabs, the Selecta collab added a little art with an illustration of their signature bicycle carts — you know, the ones with that earworm of a tune?

The Brands UT Pilipinas from Uniqlo, P790 each





"We collaborated with local brands that have brought delight and shaped Filipinos' lives and culture," said Georgette Barrera-Jalasco, Uniqlo Philippines' vice president of marketing. "This is a collection of Uniqlo shirts featuring these iconic and homegrown brands."

This season, Uniqlo also launched its Final Fantasy collab in the Philippines.

Shirts are out now and will retail for P790.

