Final Fantasy x Uniqlo collection to drop in the PH on May 6

FINAL Fantasy fans in the Philippines can now rejoice and form their own crossover Dissidia event as Uniqlo officially announced that their upcoming FF collection will hit Philippine shores on May 6.

The upcoming collection will feature all of the 16 mainline titles from the RPG franchise to commemorate the series' 35th anniversary. Each design featured iconic scenes and characters from the franchise, loyal to the game’s respective design.

Here are some of the designs that fans can expect when shopping. Each shirtis priced at P790.

FINAL FANTASY I

Where it all began. Ironically, the first installment of the franchise was supposed to be the last game that Square was supposed to make, hence the title “Final Fantasy.” Little did the developers know that their so-called final game revolutionized the gaming scene as it popularized the RPG genre.

FINAL FANTASY II

Continuing from the success of the first installment, the second game of the series was the first to lay out a backstory for the main characters. While most sequels would form a connection with the previous game, Square Enix made a bold move of ignoring the first game entirely, changing the overall setting with a different story and a new cast of characters. This was a philosophy which eventually applied to every game of the franchise.





FINAL FANTASY III

While the previous entries featured a rigid job system, Square decided to complicate matters in the third installment as players can now interchange the role of their characters. This was further highlighted by Uniqlo as their design showcased the numerous classes that players could portray.





FINAL FANTASY IV

Cecil Harvey’s redemption arc has been one of the main themes of the fourth installment and Uniqlo paid homage to his development by highlighting his transition from Dark Knight to Paladin. But for him to succeed, he needed the support of his peers like Rosa, Edge, Kain, and the summoner Rydia.

FINAL FANTASY V

Chocobos have always been a staple in the franchise, and their iconic theme has become a signature for the series.

Then came the fifth installment which introduced a deeper connection between a Chocobo and the main protagonist as Bartz went on an adventure with his faithful companion, Boko.

FINAL FANTASY VI

Regarded by many as the best game of the series, the sixth installment wouldn’t be able to achieve its status without its iconic cast of characters. Uniqlo was able to commemorate each of them in their design. Personally, we’d go for Terra Branford, but the likes of Edgar, Celes, and Locke also make a strong case to be the lead character.

FINAL FANTASY VII

The seventh installment was the first Final Fantasy to become a global commercial hit, and through the years, spinoffs and remakes have been created to build on its success. Many gamers' childhoods were defined by scenes featuring Cloud, Aerith, and the game’s main antagonist Sephiroth.





FINAL FANTASY VIII

Let’s face it, Squall Leonhart’s gunblade was a badass fusion between revolver and sword. In the PSP crossover Dissidia, Square Enix even added flashy chain combos from his gunblade.





FINAL FANTASY IX

“You don’t need a reason to help people!” This was seen in the first frame of the 9th installment and Uniqlo paid homage to this existential quote that defined Zidane. With the help from the likes of Vivi, Garnet, and Steiner, the monkey-tailed thief was able to solve his inner conflict.

FINAL FANTASY X

The world of Spira initially looked like a fictional world that we could enjoy, with its own wacky sport of blitzball.

And then we learned about the supernatural entities involved. Still, the beauty of the game's story centered on the relationship between Tidus and Yuna ⁠— which contextualizes its sometimes confusing lore.

FINAL FANTASY XI

The 11th installment was the first MMO experience, with players teaming up to deal with the dreaded Ark Angels. Uniqlo certainly brought up the fun times we had online with their tribute to one of the most powerful Trusts.





FINAL FANTASY XII

The moment Judge Gabranth entered the prison, we had the feeling that he might end up as the game’s version of Darth Vader, with the game's very Star Wars feel and the Archadian Empire’s theme.

But he is not alone in uplifting the law as the empire boasts a whole legion of Judges to command Ivalice. Uniqlo's collection pays homage to this #squadgoals.





FINAL FANTASY XIII

Lightning endured a lot of struggles in her life. But things started to get really messy when her sister Serah was imprisoned.

Our protagonist sought the aid of Odin and together, they faced the challenges the lie ahead, defying the fate imposed on them by a higher order. Perhaps wearing this shirt would motivate us in whatever challenge we encounter.





FINAL FANTASY XIV

The moment the 14th installment was released, as fans can once again go online in a new multiplayer experience. In their journey, they’ll join the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, an order of warriors and scholars that this Uniqlo shirt salutes.





FINAL FANTASY XV

Four fashionable men, driving a car around Eos, made us feel that the 15th installment’s cast of characters was like a boyband on a tour.

And then they encounter the harshness of the open world, preparing them for the climactic political strife. A very timely shirt for our times, indeed.





FINAL FANTASY XVI

While the recent non-MMO titles were set in a sci-fi setting, the 16th installment’s trailers revealed that the game is reverting back to the medieval fantasy setting.

It even hinted of a clash between mythical creatures, and fans can broadcast their excitement by nabbing a design inspired by the upcoming game.

