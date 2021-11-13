Artist Egg Fiasco reps the PH in vibrant new UltraBoost DNA

A REINVENTED UltraBoost DNA meets a rising Pinoy artist, as adidas unveils six bold designs of the streetwear silhouette inspired by the Three Stripes’ flagship running shoe.

For its UltraBoost DNA City Pack, the shoe brand teamed up with six local artists from across the region to reimagine the shoe for a regional release that celebrates the rich cultures of Southeast Asia.

Repping the Philippines is Egg Fiasco, the alter ego of street artist Greg Gulesarian. True to his vibrant murals and paintings, his take on the UltraBoost DNA incorporates his penchant for “jumbled patterns, textures, and bright color pops,” as he describes his own work in a statement.

Adidas UltraBoost DNA City Pack x Egg Fiasco (Philippines), P10,000

“The designs we worked on treated the shoe like a blank canvas, where we could apply elements of my work,” said Egg Fiasco, whose real name is Greg Gulesarian. “We wanted to do this while keeping adidas’ design language and the wearability of the final product in mind, aiming to make a design that could work on pretty much anyone.”

The shoe’s insole, meanwhile, is printed with the monkey character who recurs in many of Egg Fiasco’s works.

Other creatives involved in the UltraBoost DNA City Pack are Yeri Afriyani from Indonesia, Jaemy Choong from Malaysia, Eman Raharno Jeman (Clogtwo) from Singapore, Tanit Likitthamarak from Thailand, and Le Thanh Tung (Crazy Monkey) from Vietnam.

“We want to celebrate the diverse identities and cultures in the region by creating meaningful designs that represent those very identities, in a well-loved silhouette that consumers journey in,” said JD Cortez, adidas’ Philippines brand communications manager. "More importantly, we want to empower our local creatives from across Southeast Asia by providing them a global platform to be seen, to be heard, and to express how they see the world differently in their designs.”

The UltraBoost DNA City Pack will be available for P10,000 on adidas.com.ph and select adidas stores.

