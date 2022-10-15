LOOK: Caloy Loyzaga’s granddaughter designs Titan x Air Jordan 2 collab

THE TITAN collabs continue — and this time, they’re bringing on Philippine basketball royalty to pitch in with the designs.

To spearhead their take on the Air Jordan 2 Low, the sneaker and lifestyle brand tapped Chi Loyzaga-Gibbs, the granddaughter of basketball great Caloy Loyzaga.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Titan"’s design honors the bronze medal achieved by the Philippine team in the 1954 Fiba World Championships in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, where Loyzaga scored 19 points to etch the team in the annals of Philippine basketball history.

It's the best finish ever achieved by any Asian country in the Fiba so far, and is widely regarded as Philippine hoops' greatest moment.

(Read: The greatest moment in Philippine basketball)

Caloy Loyzaga granddaughter salutes PH basketball's greatest moment

“I cannot find the words to describe how incredibly honored I am to be chosen by @titan_22 as their design partner on their @jumpman23 collaboration,” said the designer and musician in an Instagram post showing off the shoe.

“To say that it’s been a dream come true working with Jordan brand is one thing, but to be able to honor my grandfather’s legacy as a Filipino basketball player through this project is beyond anything I could ever imagine.”

In another post, Chi revealed that she had begun designing the pair a year ago.

Chi Loyzaga-Gibbs is the daughter of Bing Loyzaga and Janno Gibbs, and niece of former PBA commissioner Chito Loyzaga.

No release date or price has been released yet for the Titan x Air Jordan 2 low collab, though Titan has fired the first salvo of its promotions — with a photoshoot starring Chi’s sister Gabs Gibbs, Ateneo’s Trina Guytingco, Converge FiberXers’ David Murrell, and more, shot by famed fashion photographer BJ Pascual.

