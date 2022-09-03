LeBron 19 Low ‘Beyond the Seas’ is now on sale. Here's how much it costs

THE SHOE that got Jordan Clarkson buzzing is finally on sale in the Titan app and the Titan online store.

The LeBron 19 Low “Beyond the Seas” — the latest collaboration between Nike and the sneaker concept store — has a price tag of P9,895. It will also go on sale tomorrow in all of the shoe store’s real-world branches.

The shoe was unveiled late August with a basketball clinic that featured ballers, both men and women, from around the Philippines. “A considerable zag where most collaboration projects zig, the Titan x Nike LeBron 19 Low ‘Beyond the Seas’ wasn’t debuted by a pro athlete, a celebrity, or your favorite sneaker media member,” said the store proudly.

LeBron 19 Low "Beyond the Seas", P9,895

Today, the store also premiered a short documentary, featuring the players from that clinic, entitled “Beyond the Seas: Kings, Queens, and Hoop Dreams.”

