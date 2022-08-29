JC shows off new Titan x LeBron 19 Low, tells James: ‘These crazy’

THE LEBRON 19 Low “Beyond the Seas” — the latest collaboration between Pinoy sneaker concept store Titan and Nike — is set to drop on September. But it looks like Jordan Clarkson has gotten his hands on a pair.

And he wasn’t shy in telling LeBron James how much he likes it.

“These crazy!!!” the Utah guard said in an Instagram story as he took a hands-on look at the shoes.

The camera zeroed in on the LeBron quote scribbled on the left midsole: “I look forward to returning to Manila again.”

Jordan Clarkson likes the new LeBron 19 Low

It’s a sentiment that Clarkson can clearly sympathize with, as he’s currently suiting up for Gilas in this window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

LeBron James also reposted Clarkson’s story, adding a Philippine flag emoji.

The white-and-gold Titan x LeBron 19 Low “Beyond the Seas” takes its inspiration from the mythical sea-lion, and is set to release on September 4.

