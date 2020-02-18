The Star Wars Virtual Run is the low-commitment run you're looking for

If you're itching for a run, but don't want the hassle of waking up early, heading out to a venue, putting on a singlet, and toasting yourself in the sun, this might just the event for you. Even if you're not a Star Wars fan.

A virtual run uses the magic of apps to log you in a virtual running competition, letting you complete the run at your own pace and in your own place.

Basically, this is how it works: you register for the run online (here's the link), and then download the MOVE by LIV3LY app (Google Play version here, iOS version here). You can also use the web app, or link your run to MapMyRun, Apple HealthKit, or Google Fit. Once you've registered, you will have from May 4 to May 31 to log into the app and complete your required distance. You don't have to complete the run in one go — you can space it out over two, three, or however many runs.

You can register for two distances: 5.4K and 40K. Those who register for the latter have the option to split this with a buddy.

This Star Wars version adds a few themed quirks to the competition. When you register, you have to choose whether to run for the Light Side or the Dark Side. Currently, the good guys are losing — as of posting, only 37.5% have chosen to join the light. Don't tell Luke Skywalker.

Once you've finished the complete distance, you will win exclusive Star Wars trophies, which will be delivered to your house: a BB-8 trophy if you've registered for the Light Side, and a First Order stormtrooper trophy if you've registered for the Dark Side. Hardy runners who've finished their 40K will also receive a special Darth Vader trophy, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

The run costs SGD25 (around P909) for the 5.4K, and SGD40 (around P1,455) for 40K. The contest is open to anyone with a registered mailing address in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Click here for more info and to sign up.