The Spin List: Where to work out in Pioneer

THIS dense, 1.6-kilometer stretch of street might, pound-for-pound, be one of the best places for fitness in the metro. If you’re working or residing around Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong, you might already familiar with the view of offices, new condominium developments, and call center sites. But just a short walk away from these establishments, there are also lots of options to help you unleash your inner fitness junkie.

Whether you want to learn the basics of boxing or pole dancing, or simply want to lift some weights, there’s a space that is perfect for you somewhere in Pioneer.

Avant Garde Crossfit

Continue reading below ↓

The perfect zone for beginning and advanced exercisers, Avant Garde treats CrossFit both as a workout and a competition. Chris Yanguas, head coach and program director, says they offer “Go Fit” classes for beginners and “Athletes Camp” program for elites.

“Our Go Fit class is a bootcamp-style full body workout program that is offered for one whole hour. The routine changes on a daily basis, and the different movements incorporated here are safe, even for people who have been sedentary for long,” he said.

For those who want to take things up a notch, Yanguas suggests to try their “Athletes Camp” program, which trains individuals to not only improve their overall strength and endurance, but also prepares them for CrossFit competitions.

Rates: P3,500 monthly unlimited classes

123 Pioneer St, Mandaluyong City, +63917-821-8848, facebook.com/avantgardecrossfit, instagram.com/avantgardecrossfit

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 6:00am-8:45pm, Sat 10:30am-6:30pm (Check their Instagram page for the timetable of classes)

Continue reading below ↓

G-Court

Who says working out only means going to the gym?

If you’re not a fan of visiting commercial fitness centers and prefer to burn some calories while bonding with your officemates over friendly volleyball or basketball matches, G-Court is the place for you.

At an affordable rate, especially if your entire group chips in, you can already book a quality court made of decoplex (based on high-grade veneered plywood), with scoreboards and bleachers.

Continue reading below ↓

Rates: P1,700 for one-hour rental

123 Pioneer Street, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City, +63956-218-9980, facebook.com/gcourt123pioneerstreet, instagram.com/gcourtpioneerstreet

Operating hours: Mon to Sun 6:00am-12:00mn

Anytime Fitness Pioneer

Even on holidays, Anytime Fitness Pioneer is open 24/7.

Leenard Bestura, AF personal training coach, says they want to make sure that their members can stay fit all year round. “Aside from access to the gym on holidays, you can also have access to all AF gyms locally and abroad,” he told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

Anytime Fitness also gives members free one-time fitness assessment from certified coaches, unlimited passes to all its group exercise classes such as Zumba and Body Combat, and freedom to use its state-of-the-art cardio machines and other equipment.

Rates: P1,000 one-time joining fee, P2,500 one-time key fob fee, P2,700 monthly dues for 6-month membership contract, P2,500 monthly dues for 12-month membership contract, P2,300 monthly dues for 18-month membership contract

2/F Pioneer Centre, Pioneer Street Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig, (02)8631-0454, facebook.com/anytimefitness.pioneer, instagram.com/anytimefitness.pioneer

Operating hours: 24/7

Elan Ballet & Pilates Studio

Continue reading below ↓

A dance and fitness studio, Elan Ballet & Pilates offers quality dance education and fitness programs – both for kids and adults – that aim to build mind and body awareness.

Aside from ballet classes and other dance lessons for all ages, the place also offers Pilates, which will help you strengthen your muscles, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility.

Rates: P1,850 per session for STOTT Pilates – with mat and machine, P800 per session (walk-in) for STOTT Pilates – with mat and props, P800 per session for dance classes (ballet, jazz, street dance), P1,000 per session for intermediate ballet

Level D, Sparta Philippines, 126 Pioneer St, Mandaluyong, +63919-214-1218, elanballetpilates.ph, facebook.com/elanballetpilates, instagram.com/elanballetpilates

Operating hours: Mon to Sat, with hours depending on class schedules. Check out their website for the timetable

Elorde Kapitolyo

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re looking for a boxing gym, Elorde is probably the name that will first pop up in your head — and with good reason. Founded by the legendary Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, this franchise keeps his legacy alive by offering a space for some friendly fisticuff-based fitness.

If you’re in Pioneer and want to let off some steam, head on down for a boxing session, or challenge yourself further by joining their Muay Thai sessions. They have rentals for boxing gloves and wraps, too, if you need some.

Rates: Membership fee of P1,200 good for one year, P200 per session of boxing & P300 per session of Muay Thai for members, P350 per session of boxing & P400 per session of Muay Thai for non-members

Level B, Sparta Philippines, 126 Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong, +63926-681-1992 or (02)8666-2877, facebook.com/elordekapitolyo, instagram.com/elordekapitolyo

Operating hours: Mon to Sat 7:00am-10:00pm (Last call at 8:30pm), Sun 7:00am-7:00pm (Last call at 6:00pm)

Continue reading below ↓

Out of the Box OG

Located inside the same complex as Avante Garde CrossFit and G-Court is Out of the Box Co., a two-floor lifestyle space that sells workout apparel and equipment, with a cafe that offers vegan dishes and bulletproof coffee. On weekend nights, it’s often transformed into a venue for gigs and concerts.

Continue reading below ↓

It’s also got a not-so-secret workout space in the back. Out of the Box Open Gym offers sessions for functional fitness, weightlifting, and — thanks to a partnership with the Powerhouse Kettlebell Club — kettlebell sports.

Rates: P2,800 for one month of functional fitness classes (first month is free), P3,200 for 1 month of kettlebell classes, P1,750 for 8 kettlebell classes

123 Pioneer St, Mandaluyong City, (02) 8567-9633, facebook.com/outoftheboxopengym, instagram.com/outoftheboxcompany

Operating hours:

Functional fitness Mon to Fri, 12nn-1:00pm, 6:00-7:00pm, 7:00-8:00pm; Sat, 10:30-11:30am, 11:30am-12:30nn

Kettlebell Mon to Fri, 6:00-7:00am, 8:30-9:30am, 8:30-9:30pm; Sat 1:00-2:00pm

Sparta Calisthenics Academy

Continue reading below ↓

Maximize your body weight (and, yes, reduce some of it as well, if that’s what you’re looking for) by trying out the calisthenics programs offered by Sparta Calisthenics Academy, which runs a world-class indoor calisthenics facility.

The two main group classes they offer include Kalos, which is focused on cardio, conditioning, weight loss, functional movements and core training, and Sthenos, which is focused on lean muscle building and strength workouts. The two are suitable for all strength and skill levels.

Sparta Calisthenics Academy also offers calisthenics programs for kids.

Rates: 600 per session walk-in any group class, P1,800 for 10 sessions of Kalos + Sthenos valid for 30 days, P2,300 for unlimited sessions of Kalos valid for 30 days, P3,000 unlimited sessions of Sthenos valid for 30 days, P4,500 unlimited sessions of Kalos + Sthenos valid for 30 days, P3,000 for 10 sessions Kids Calisthenics

Sparta Philippines, 126 Pioneer Street Mandaluyong, +63977-763-4402, facebook.com/spartaphilippines, instagram.com/sparta_ph

Continue reading below ↓

Operating hours:

Mon to Fri 6:00am-12:00mn regular classes (break time 12:00-3:00pm)

Sat 10:00am-12:00nn Kids Calithenics, 1:00-3:00pm Special Course, 3:00pm-6:00pm regular classes

Sun 10:00am-7:00pm regular classes (break time 12:00nn-1:00pm)

Senshi Martial Arts School

If you want to take the “weekend warrior” tag literally, sign up for some professional training in judo, karatedo, jiujutsu, aikido, or arnis in Senshi Martial Arts School, which offers regular weekend classes on all these disciplines.

Continue reading below ↓

Rommel Miranda, judo head instructor, shares that they have dedicated instructors and coaches who do not only focus on the physical and technical aspects, but also prioritize the importance of “training the hearts and minds of our students.”

Miranda also revealed to SPIN Life that they will offer free lessons in judo to visually-impaired and deaf-mute students come February 2020.

Rates: P2,500 for unlimited classes per month, P500 per session walk-in, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and PWDs

Level B, Sparta Philippines,126 Pioneer Street Mandaluyong, Philippines, +63927-535-2615, facebook.com/senshispartaphils

Operating hours:

Sat to Sun 8:30-10:00am

Judo, 10:00-11:30am, Karate, 12:00nn-2:00pm, Aikido, 2:00-4:00pm, Arnis, 5:00-7:00pm

Beast House Pole and Aerial Studio

Continue reading below ↓

Dance is finesse and grit personified — and severely underrated as a fitness routine. If you want to explore dance as your regular fitness regimen, book a class at Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio.

Aside from offering beginner, inter-advanced and advanced dancing classes, Beast House also offers classes on aerial hoop and silk, basic jazz, contempole, exotica, chairlesque and toning and stretching (fitness class).

If you’re already a pro at aerial arts and pole-dancing, coach Marin Efondo says you can also join their shows as one of their talents.

Rates: P600 walk-in for pole beginners-advanced classes and toning and stretching; P400 walk-in for contempole, chairlesque, exotica, and basic jazz; P2,700 for 5 Class Cards valid for a month for pole & fitness and aerial & fitness classes

2nd Floor Pioneer Centre, United Street, corner Pioneer St, Pasig, Metro Manila, +63928 717 0080, facebook.com/beasthousephilippines, instagram.com/beasthouseph

Operating hours: Mon to Sun, but operating hours depends on class schedules, which regularly change. For updated schedules, check out their IG highlights

Continue reading below ↓

Pole Dolls Dance Studio

Also a pole studio, Pole Dolls is taking pole dancing to the next level by blending the art of pole with contemporary, ladies' hip hop, modern, and other dance genres in its group classes.

Visit the studio and try out pole fit beginners or aerial silks beginners if you don’t have dance background, or opt for pole exotic, pole fit, pole spin, aerial hammock, aerial silks and aerial hoop — if you’re bold enough.

Continue reading below ↓

Rates: P400 per session for first visit walk-in, P600 per session for walk-in, P7,000 for one month unlimited classes

2/F Sparta Philippines, 126 Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong, +63995-136-4684, poledollsph@gmail.com, poledollsph.com, facebook.com/poledollsph, instagram.com/poledollsph

Operating hours:

Mon 7:30pm Aerial Hammock, 8:45 Aerial Silks

Tues 7:30pm Pole Fit Beginners, 8:45pm Aerial Silks Beginners

Wed 7:30pm Pole Fit, 8:45pm Pole Spin

Thurs 7:30pm Pole Fit Beginners, 8:45pm Pole Exotic

Sat 3:00pm Pole Fit, 4:30pm Contemporary, 5:30pm Aerial Hoop