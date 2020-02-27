To keep fit on a busy day, even triathlete Nikko Huelgas swears by 'Pacquiao Morning Run'

Faced with a busy day, including three meetings and an unscheduled speech at a launch party in Bonifacio Global City, triathlete Nikko Huelgas defaulted to a quick and easy fitness standby: the Pacquiao Morning Run.

The routine is simple: Run for 45 minutes at the start of the day. That's it.

Huelgas, who won gold at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, heard about it from an insider in Pacquiao's camp. "Pag off season niya, sabi ng trainer niya, he does just 45 minutes per day," Huelgas told SPIN Life during the event of Oakley, of which he's an endorser and long time fan. "Lalo na kapag wala [pa siyang] laban. Because he needs to stay fit. Any time na ready na siya sa season, may building blocks, may base na siya."

Today, February 27, was Huelgas' first time to try it.

"Okay siya," he said. He even posted about it on Instagram this morning, logging in 10K in 44 minutes and 19 seconds.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a workout, Huelgas said, that's similar to what a lot of CEOs do. "Si Carlo Katigbak [president and CEO of ABS-CBN], ginagawa daw niyan, 30 minute cardio bago siyang pumuntang ABS-CBN."

If you want to do this on your own, Huelgas recommends that you keep your run at "Zone 2" — a light run that's 60 to 70 percent of your maximum heart rate. (It should be pace that's relaxed enough that you can carry on a conversation.)

Continue reading below ↓

"Kasi ang purpose nito is to keep you fit, but at the same time, may energy ka pa para gawin mo yung trabaho mo for the whole day," Huelgas advised.