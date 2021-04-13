Survey: Lack of home equipment means more Pinoys dissatisfied with their workouts

FIRST, the good news. With the uncertain situation around gyms, almost 8 out of 10 Pinoys have adapted and transitioned to online workouts.

But at the same time, a lack of equipment and a general feeling of laziness have meant that these sweat sessions are even less satisfying than before.

The findings come from a regional survey conducted by Kantar among almost 4,000 respondents across Southeast Asia. The study was commissioned by the Evolution Wellness Group, which runs an Asia-wide network of gyms.

In the Philippines, Evolution Wellness operates 14 Fitness First and Celebrity Fitness clubs.

506 Filipinos were part of the Kantar survey. Among these respondents, 77 percent said that they have started doing online workouts, compared to just 36 percent before the pandemic. But almost the same number say that these “new normal” fitness routines aren’t quite cutting it, with 76 percent reporting a drop in satisfaction with their workouts.

Just why are pandemic-era sweat sessions just not as satisfying as before? Here are the top five reasons:

Lack of gym equipment at home (59 percent)

Lack of motivation/laziness (48 percent)

Lack of gym amenities (45 percent)

Lack of motivating atmosphere (39 percent)

Lack of social interaction (35 percent)





Reason #2 and reason #4 are fairly similar, and perhaps point to an overall depressed mood brought on by the uncertainty of the pandemic. But the majority of reasons means Pinoys really miss the things gyms can provide: a complete set of equipment (plus fun alternatives) for you to do your workouts, and gym buddies (or perhaps even rivals) to get you even more pumped up.

Nevertheless, Evolution Wellness Philippines knows that, just like its gym-goers, it has to adapt to the times.

“At the start of the lockdown in March last year, we began rolling out a number of initiatives which, on hindsight, dovetail very nicely in response to the [survey] findings,” said country manager Mark Ellis.

These include free virtual channels on the Fitness First and Celebrity Fitness social media channels. Meanwhile, its mobile apps include access to a Virtual Studio, as well as a so-called “Fit Kit” which allows you to get curated workout equipment for your home workouts.

The company’s customizable gym plans (called MyStyle in Celebrity Fitness and MyFit in Fitness First) have become more attractive options in response to the changing gym landscape.

“We’ve seen strong uptake for these membership plans in recent months, presumably because people want to prioritise their health and fitness, while still being prudent with their disposable income which may have come under strain as a result of the pandemic,” continued Ellis.

Region-wide, 39 percent of respondents say that they are still exercising three to four times a week. A majority (60 percent) say that they can’t wait to get back into the gym. But even Simon Flint, CEO of Evolution Wellness Group, acknowledges that a combined offline-and-online gym experience is the way of the future.

“This [survey] clearly shows that a certain demand for hybrid fitness offerings is here to stay, and fitness providers will need to think about catering to this demand as well as being able to provide quality content,” he said.