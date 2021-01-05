Post-workout hair deserves its own post-workout shampoo

OTHER than the workout itself, perhaps the next challenging thing in every workout routine is that post-gym struggle to revive and maintain a fresh feeling all day long.

Engaging in physical activities regularly, for sure, is good for both the mind and body. But its sweaty process can take its toll on some parts of the body, like your hair, for instance.

Some studies suggest that sweat weakens the hair follicles, which results in dryness and stickiness.

A friendly solution is washing hair with shampoo and conditioner made of more natural components than chemically-altered ones.

Babe Formula — a local startup brand you may have probably already spotted on social media, thanks to micro-influencer endorsements — specializes in reviving sweaty and oily post-workout hair using natural substances that are gentle for everyday use.

"Our products have hydrolized keratin that fortifies the hair cuticle and acts as a smoothing element. It's like putting cement into the cracks of dry, frizzy hair that has been prone to breakage, shedding and damage from chemical treatments," owner and brand CEO Paula Terese told SPIN Life.

The Filipino-made brand infuses its products with natural components that can be a great substitute to shampoos and conditioners that are heavily made of chemical ingredients.

"Argain oil has powerful antioxidants that protects damage from free radicals. It cleanses and moisturizes hair which is perfect for post-workout hair care routine," she said.

The best part? All products are cruelty free and color safe.

Model, surfer, and fitness enthusiast Madi Ross commended their products:

Shampoo and conditioner sets retail for P249 on their website and through online resellers.

