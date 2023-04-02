Scottie's new ST1 colorway commemorates 'The Shot' vs SMB

WORLD Balance is scheduled to release the newest colorway of Scottie Thompson’s signature shoe ST1 Bred.

Called ‘The Shot,’ the eponymous sneakers of the reigning PBA MVP will be available online and in selected World Balance stores beginning on April 15 at a price of P3,499.

The black/red PE colorway was inspired by his heroics against San Miguel during the Commissioner’s Cup when he hit the game-winning three from the corner. He first wore the shoe during the semifinals of the same conference against the Bay Area Dragons.

The colorway is now the fourth for the signature shoe as the partnership between World Balance and Thompson continue with the brand embodying the “believe we can” that Filipinos emulate.

The signature shoe has been a success for the brand as all the colorways have been sold out in just a few days or even hours particularly the ST1 Reign last February.