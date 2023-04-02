Jeff Cariaso eyed to be the next Blackwater coach

JEFF Cariaso looms as the next man in charge at the Blackwater Bossing.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy admitted management already talked to Cariaso although no formal agreement has been signed.

Last Saturday, the Bossing let go of former coach Ariel Vanguardia ending the latter's two-year reign in charge of the former expansion franchise.

Team sources said former San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra coach Siot Tanquingcen was also considered for the job, but declined the offer as he is pre-occupied with his current job as head of basketball operations at National University.

"He's (Cariaso) not yet signed. But verbally, OK na," said Sy on Sunday.

With just formality needed, the job meant a coaching return for Cariaso, who previously called the shots as the last coach of Alaska prior to its disbandment, and as the pioneer mentor of the Converge franchise following its buyout of the Alaska team lock, stock, and barrel.

He steered the Aces to their final playoffs appearance in last year's Governors' Cup, but lost to the NLEX Road Warriors.

In his first and only conference with the FiberXers, the team also advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history, only to be beaten by TNT.

After he left Converge, Cariaso also applied for the coaching job of La Salle, which eventually went to Topex Robinson, a former member of the Alaska coaching staff just like Cariaso.