World Balance's Scottie 1 drops today for P3,499

SCOTTIE Thompson’s first signature shoe drops today, for the very affordable price of P3,499. The Scottie 1 is available only on select World Balance stores (Market! Market!, Riverbanks Marikina, Trinoma, and Gaisano Mall Digos), but you can also buy it online at worldbalance.com.ph.

Sneaker publication WearTesters recently wrote up a preview of the shoe, comparing it favorably (at least looks-wise) to the Air Jordan 34 Low… “ And I’m all here for it,” said reviewer Gavriel Rupert Dela Cruz.

World Balance Scottie 1, P3,499

The article also noted the lateral sway bars, the torsional shank plate that will reduce foot twisting, and World Balance’s proprietary S-Ride cushioning.

Thompson has been using the shoe for two conferences already. In a statement, he said, “Wala talaga ako masabi sa comfort and performance talaga.”

