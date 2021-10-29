LOOK: World Balance teases silhouette of the Scottie 1

FIRST TEASED last April, it's been radio silence for the past few months for the World Balance Scottie 1, the first signature shoe from the Ginebra star. Until now.

The local shoe brand has revealed a glimpse of the (literal) silhouette of the upcoming sneaker, teasing a shoe that appears to be decked out in red, along with white accents.

In a statement, World Balance revealed that the shoe will be released “very soon.”

World Balance Scottie 1, Price/Release TBA

The brand says that many elements of both the shoe and the box salute Thompson's roots and hoops career.

“The sports industry is saturated by big brand players, but I [chose] a trustworthy local brand that provides quality and affordable shoes to the Pinoys,” said Thompson in a statement. “I knew with World Balance, I would have so much input creatively with my own signature basketball shoe, and hopefully provide the right gear to the aspiring Filipino athletes, whether they are playing on the streets, court, or campus.”

He added: “It really resonated with me to know that I could humbly represent and wear one of our own homegrown brands while playing on big arenas every game season, yun ang may impact para sa akin.”

It will be available at WB boutique stores, leading department stores, and the official website www.worldbalance.com.ph.

