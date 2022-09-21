In-mall obstacle course to open in Robinsons Galleria on September 24

ROBINSONS GALLERIA, in partnership with Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), launches the first and only multi-platform in-mall obstacle facility in the Philippines on September 24.

POSF — recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission — is affiliated with the Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles (FISO), or World Obstacle ,as well as the Obstacle Sports Federation Asia Pacific. As part of its initiative of offering obstacle sports for all and its Ninja Revolution program in the country, POSF will set up an obstacle zone and facility at the Veranda Area of Robinsons Galleria that will be free of charge for mall-goers from September 24 until December 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

(Editor's Note: Robinsons Galleria is part of the Gokongwei Group, along with Summit Media, the publisher of Spin.ph.)

The Galleria Obstacle Zone is part of Robinsons Malls’ sustainability programs to provide customers with venues and spaces to fulfill a healthy lifestyle. It is a much-needed recreational, wellness, and fitness activity center for many of us who are searching for a safe and convenient place to stay physically active.

The Galleria Obstacle Zone gives everyone a chance to run, climb, swing, sweat, and aspire to be modern-day ninjas and become parkour athletes for a day or two. Before any of the first-time entrants or newbies gets intimidated by the experts, the competitors, and the serious obstacle-course aficionados, bear in mind that this is an amazingly liberating activity where so much fun is to be had — no matter the skill set. The key is to know thyself, physically and mentally: what you can endure and what you can overcome.

“Robinsons Malls is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all our customers. With the opening of Galleria Obstacle Zone, we hope to encourage more people to pursue active and healthy lifestyles and take their malling experiences to the next level,” said Robinsons Malls’ senior vice president and general manager, Arlene Magtibay, in a statement.

Encouraged to participate are everyone: from ninja, obstacle course race (OCR) athletes and parkour enthusiasts to kids seven years old and up, teenagers, adults, seniors and even athletes with disabilities. Entrance is free. But for obstacle enthusiasts who want to train under a coach, they may approach FISO- and International Parkour Federation-certified coaches for paid sessions.

The Obstacle Zone consists of the Ninja Box (with monkey bars, rings, slip wall and hurdles), the OCR Course (with multi-rig bars, vault boxes, rolling bars) and the Parkour Zone (with parkour vault boxes and wall obstacles).

The opening day on September 24 features several activities: part one of the First Young Ninja Revolution competition from 8 to 11:30 a.m.; the official opening of the obstacle zone itself from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon; a demo by the POSF National Ninja and Parkour Teams from 12 noon to 2 p.m.; and part two of the First Young Ninja Revolution competition from 2 to 5 p.m.

