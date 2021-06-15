Adidas: Quiccs x Harden Vol. 5 already sold out

TRUE TO its name, the Quiccs x Harden Vol. 5 wasted no time in flying off the shelves.

Adidas made the official announcement today that the Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage” — a Harden signature shoe clad in PH colors, and famously worn by the Beard in Game 3 of their first round playoffs matchup against Boston — is now sold out in its stores.

The Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage” only launched three days ago, on Independence Day, June 12.

“Have you copped a piece of history?” asked the brand as it made the announcement.

Nevertheless, for those who were not too “quicc” on the uptake and still want to score some Quiccs merch, “you can still shop the exclusive Manila Heritage tees on the adidas website, adidas app, and adidas stores,” it said.

On the e-commerce shop of sneaker store Titan, the “Manila Heritage” is also sold out.

In Sports Central, there are “very limited pairs” left, according to a Facebook post made by the brand. Sizes 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5 are still available. Check out this post for details.

To design a sneaker for adidas has always been a dream for big Three Stripes fan Quiccs, whose real name is Juanito Maiquez.

“In the back of my head, I already had that dream of someday, I hope that adidas would notice me and offer me a collaboration,” he said during the press launch last June 11.

When he got the gig, “I was super honored and I really just wanted to run away with it and do my best with it,” Quiccs added.

