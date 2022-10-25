With a Quiccs watch incoming, Pinoy designer talks about his fave timepieces

WITH THE number of Quiccs collabs in the pipeline, fans may be tempted to call a “time out” as the noted toy and graphic designer rolls out collectible after collectible. But you may not want to sit out on this one: the QX001 “Ghost Boy” — Quiccs’ very first watch — is coming out in November… and only 300 pieces will be available.

Teased on his social media pages, the QX001 is an automatic watch in Cerakote White steel. In the comment thread, Quiccs dropped a few more details. It will be a chunky 44 mm in diameter (48 mm lug to lug), with a sapphire crystal face, NH35A movement, with rubber and white steel bands.





You’ll have to wait a little bit more for more details on the watch, but Quiccs told Spin.ph that the new release dovetails neatly with his newfound passions: horology.

Quiccs has quite the watch collection

“Not a lot of people may know about it, but It’s been my main collecting passion for quite some time now,” he said to Spin.ph. “I’m extremely fortunate to be given the chance to design and produce my own one!”

His first watch was actually an heirloom from his late father: a 1963 Rolex white gold Day-Date 1803.

“It was passed down to me 8 years ago when my father passed away,” described Quiccs of the watch that got him into collecting. “Knowing that my dad put a lot of his own energy into automatically winding it over the decades makes it an extremely special watch for me as well.”

He’s also accumulated a few more of his dream timepieces over the years, like this Audemars Piguet 15400 Royal Oak.

“It has always been my design crush. I really admire how Gerald Genta designed the Royal Oak- sleek and refined but very robust and quite cyborg-looking, plays with any kind of lighting like no other watch, and since the Royal Oak has looked pretty much the same since the 1970’s, [it’s] extremely timeless.”

Quiccs gives credit, too, to the Royal Oak’s role in luxury watch history. “The fact that it was considered to have saved the Swiss luxury watch industry from the Quartz Crisis period also makes this design extremely important.”

Another key piece in his collection is the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Squadra. This one was specially made for Jaeger-LeCoultre's local boutique back in 2010. “It’s specially marked with a lot of Philippine elements to it,” he remarked. Only 50 pieces were made — Quiccs was lucky enough to score number three.

He definitely likes the look of the watch on his wrist. “Very chunky for a big boy like me,” said Quiccs.

Quiccs was also able to score his grail watch: the 218238 Rolex Day-Date. “If I was forced to own only one single watch in my lifetime, it would be this one,” he said.

Still, one more piece remains on his wishlist, “though I don’t expect to be able to own it since it’s extremely rare and expensive”: the Sonnerie Souveraine By F.P. Journe.

“I think it’s the pinnacle of an independent watchmaker’s work, artistry and innovation, who is still alive and actively creating today,” raved Quiccs.

“His design journey behind this watch, besides his already other crazy creations, is a rabbit hole on it’s own for anyone who is enthusiastic about mechanical watches."

