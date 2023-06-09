Reservations open for public release of Filipinas' World Cup jerseys

FILIPINO football fans are set for a treat on Monday, Independence Day, as reservations go live for the official Fifa Women’s World Cup kits of the Philippine women’s national football team.

After adidas unveiled the highly-sought jerseys in a reveal at Bonifacio Global City last month, the public will be able to get their hands on the three kits just before the Filipinas’ campaign in New Zealand kicks off.

According to adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos, the reservations will require no payments, and interested fans will only need to input their names on the reservation link to be posted next week.

“We’re curious to see what the demand will be actually. The product itself will arrive shortly afterwards, so we’re thinking towards the end of June, early July, we’ll be able to fulfill the physical samples,” said Frangos during the New Zealand embassy’s pre-departure sendoff for the Filipinas on Thursday night.

“So we are encouraging people to register, to put their names down. There’s no financial commitment, you don’t have to put a deposit, but you fill out the online form, that will put you in a sequence as soon as the stock arrives, we start from the very first person all the way down the list until stock runs out. That’s the way it’ll work.”

The brand released three kits for the Filipinas, namely a home kit (Sipa at Tiyaga), an away kit (Ang Bagong Yugto), and the third kit (Alab ng Puso). The kits primarily take inspiration from the Philippine flag.

According to Frangos, adidas received tremendous feedback after the jersey reveal, calling the public’s reaction “overwhelming."

“The response after the launch was overwhelming. The amount of positive comments we saw, people talking about it on social media, really, actually was overwhelming. It blew us away, both us and the girls,” he said.

Apart from the kits, the Filipinas-branded fan merchandise have also been restocked, after the initial release lasted only three days on the shelves of adidas’ Brand Center store in Glorietta, Makati.

The Filipinas are set to begin their month-long training camp in Australia as they enter the final stretch of preparation for the World Cup.