Pauline Lopez spills the beans on how she maintains wellness amid lockdown

IT'S business as usual for Filipina taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, who is making sure that she spends her days as productive as possible during this quarantine period.

Keeping herself fit and able, Pauline's grind never stops as she continues her taekwondo practice alongside some home workouts that she wanted to share with her followers.

“I think in these times, it’s important to be mindful with what you do throughout your day. From how you schedule your day, to what you eat, to being active, working out, and what you feed your mind,” she told SPIN Life. “It does play a role in your overall health and wellness.”

In line with her regular exercise, Pauline is also disciplined when it comes to eating, with a particular diet that helps keep her in shape.

“I’m on a diet where I need to maintain my weight and replenish after workouts. I eat less fatty foods and I try to eat more veggies,” the 23-year-old standout shared.

She helps cope in these extraordinary times by frequently checking up on her family in the US. It's these little conversation that tide the ordeal of having to stay indoors for three weeks and counting.

"What keeps me busy is my daily workouts, talking to my family via FaceTime, prayer & devotion, and reading books to feed my mind as well," said the SEA Games medalist.

Pauline left her fans this reminder: “I encourage everyone that although we have to stay indoors, if there’s a will, then there’s a way to exercise your body, mind, and spirit,” Pauline left a reminder for her fans.