Alaska Aces will stream home workouts on FB Live

IT WAS Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso who first urged his team to start doing home workout challenges during the first few days of the PBA shutdown.

Now, deep in enhanced community quarantine, you can now get up and shape up with the Aces every other day, on the dot, at 2 p.m. through Facebook Live.

The guided home workouts began today, March 30, and will run all the way to April 13.

Each session will have different exercise goals. Jeron Teng, for example, will take the lead in the lower body strength session on April 6, while Vic Manuel (who was tirelessly posting his home workouts in the first few days of lockdown), will lead cardio on April 8.

Aces coach Jeff Cariaso opened the first day of #HomeWorkoutChallenge with some cardio.

With the help of his daughter Aya, the coach streamed what he called the "Tabata Cardio Workout".

Tabata is an exercises that involves 20 seconds of intense work, followed by 10 seconds of rest.

"What were doing today is what Alaska would be doing too, but entry level," he said. The session began with stretching and warm up drills before proceeding to the actual workout, which lasted for 33 minutes.

Coach Jeff also had a few reminders for their fans: "Kung saan man kayo nakatira we're hoping everyone is safe and being a good citizen and staying home."

