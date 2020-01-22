No time to gym? Here's a one-minute, no-equipment workout you can do daily

In today's hectic world, there will be days when you will have a hard time to go to the gym and get your workouts done. Of course it's always best when you plan your days so that you get your exercise in, but for times when your schedule throws you a curveball, here's a quick routine that you can do multiple times in a day.

It doesn't need much, doesn't need anything really but a bit of space and maybe a mat. So it's a good little routine to do before you start your day, and whenever you find a minute, literally.

Here's the One-Minute Workout:

Push-ups, 10 reps

High-low planks, 10 reps

Shoulder taps, 10 reps

Rotations, 10 reps

Spider-Man push-ups, 10 reps

Feel free to adjust the rep range to your current fitness level. You can do this multiple times during the day. My advice? Get one round in the morning to start your day.

Chappy Callanta, CSCS, is the strength and conditioning coach of Alab Pilipinas and the Petro Gazz Angels.