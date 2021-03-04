Fun runs still possible, with NLEX-sponsored virtual event drawing in 200 runners

RUNNING at the same pace, same time, but in different places.

That's the new normal now for running, since large-scale events are still off the list due to pandemic restrictions.

It's a limitation that NLEX Sports has worked around over the past few months as it continues its wellness programs. Just last month, the company's "TaRUN Na! 2021" was successfully held by the tollway company, featuring the PBA's NLEX Road Warriors.

The run was joined by 241 participants from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with runners of different ages taking on 5-K, 10-K, and 21-K distances on their own time, their own place, their own pace.

Progress for each runner was monitored and recorded through their app partner called "Stampede: Races" (Apple, Google Play). Stampede is a virtual platform that counts running time and individual pacing.

“As a company that values health and wellness, NLEX came up with this program to inspire people across the country to gradually return to their healthy activities, and go back to training and competitive action in the comfort and safety of their community or chosen venue,” said Amor Tejada, assistant manager for sports.

Its first virtual fun run was held in September last year, with displaced workers in the sports industry as its beneficiaries.

NLEX also rolled out the “Battle of the Minds” virtual chess competition in October 2020 which was headlined by grandmasters, national team players, and players from the MVP Group of Companies.