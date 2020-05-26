Get fit the Wright way through Nike Community Workouts

CONTINUE to stay fit at home this week with the help of some top basketball standouts through the Nike Community Workouts.

Gilas Pilipinas pool members Ray Parks, Nieto twins Matt and Mike, and Matthew Wright team up with Nike + Run club coaches in demonstrating various workouts through their respective Instagram accounts.

Parks already started on Monday night with a circuit workout alongside renowned running coach Rio dela Cruz.

PHOTO: Matt Nieto's Twitter Page

Matt Nieto (@realmattnieto5) and Mike Nieto (@bigmikenieto) are up next with a “Stay game ready” exercise on Wednesday night at 6:34 p.m.

End the workweek the right way with a full body endurance workout with Phoenix star Wright (@papichino111) along with another Nike + Run Club coach in Ico Estregan.