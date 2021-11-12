Sneaker Spotting

All Nike basketball shoes are 50% off in this Quezon City outlet store

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: Rucker Outlet/Facebook

11/11 IS not yet over.

One day after so-called singles’ day, sales launched during 11/11 are still going strong. One of the best deals we’ve spotted for sports fans is a 50 percent discount on all Nike basketball sneakers in Rucker Outlet, a sneaker outlet store located in The Rock Lifestyle Hub at Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City.

That means you can get shoes like the PG4 (P2,895, from P5,795), the Kyrie Flytrap IV (P2,295, from P4,595), the LeBron Witness IV (P2,495, from P4,995), and the Nike Air Force Max II (P3,995, from P8,095) at half off.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Shoe sale at Rucker Outlet.

    Nike basketball shoes sale in Rucker Outlet

    The “Halftime Sale” sale will run all the way to November 15, Monday. Stocks are limited, the store warns. Also, we’d like to point out that Rucker Outlet has no online storefront. You’ll have to make the visit in person, and that means you’ll need to stay safe and follow all the proper health protocols.

    Depending on the LGU where you live in, you can already get a chance to break in your shoes, as Metro Manila, Cebu, Olongapo, and many others are already at Alert Level 2, where basketball and other contact sports are allowed, as long as it’s greenlit by your local government unit and certain capacity conditions are met.

    PHOTO: Rucker Outlet/Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
