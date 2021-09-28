Nike will release Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Green Toe’ on October 1 for P4,995

ANNOUNCED last July 22, Nike PH will drop the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Green Toe’ in the Philippines on October 1.

It will cost P4,995, but again, with a high-ticket, highly coveted Swoosh pair like this, it will be a limited edition release. Reservation is only available for Nike Park Access members. (Not yet a member? You can sign up inside Nike stores, or access this website.) The reservation form will be available only today from 1 p.m. today to 7 p.m. today, September 28.

This ‘Green Toe’ colorway will have a smooth white leather upper capped with a black forefoot and, as the name says, a green toe. A gold Jumpman logo adds to the overall luxe feel. Check out some pictures below.

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Green Toe', P4,995









(Looking for Mids? Check out this link.)

Also announced today by Nike Park Access is the Nike Dunk Low in the ‘Pearl White’ colorway. It will be slightly more expensive at P5,095, and will also release on October 1.

