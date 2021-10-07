Nieto brothers donate pairs of sneakers as Cainta local elections heat up

BROTHERS Matt and Mike Nieto have once again come to the aid to the people of Cainta, Rizal as they donating 13 pairs of shoes for aspiring basketball players there.

Incumbent city mayor Kit Nieto shared the latest deed from the Gilas Pilipinas duo as he hopes to give it to deserving beneficiaries in the next 13 days.

The Nieto brothers have always been generous in helping their fellow Cainta residents, raising donations at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also helps that their uncle is the current Cainta mayor.

But it's also an interesting side story for the local elections in the city where basketball will be at the forefront.

Nieto twins and their family connection to Cainta

Mayor Kit, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle in his own right, is stepping down after three terms at the helm.

Hoping to replace her is his wife Atty. Elen, who will be the standard bearer for the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) in the city.

Challenging the Nietos is current Magnolia team manager and four-time PBA MVP Alvin Patrimonio, who will be running under the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party for the May 9 elections.

