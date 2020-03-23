Nieto twins hand out assist to Mayor Kit in serving Cainteños

NOT even the hoops hiatus can stop the Nieto twins from handing out assists.

Service seems to run in the blood of Mike and Matt Nieto as they tap their wide network to help their uncle and ninong, who also happens to be mayor of their city in delivering goods and services to the people of Cainta.

Being high-profile athletes with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP and now in the PBA, the Nieto twins have tapped the help of friends to help their townmates.

“Nakikipagusap kami sa mga teammates, coaches, at mga taong malalapit sa amin kung paano kami makakapag-padala nang kahit kaunting tulong lalo na pagdating sa pagkain para sa mga tao ng Cainta para matulungan naman namin si Ninong Kit,” Mike shared with SPIN Life.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Matt added: “We understand that we have a following, a platform, and a network we could leverage on so as to bring in as much help, donations, and support to Cainta as we can during these trying times.

"Hence, as much as we can, we try to look into our networks, post on our social media pages, and really coordinate with people willing to help, so that, together, we get to bring different forms of help to the communities in Cainta while inspiring and mobilizing others to do the same.”

Matt and Mike have also done some heavy lifting.

“We have the added strength and stamina we have to carry goods, to repack goods, and so on. These are very trying times we are in. A lot of Caintenos rely on contractual or informal work. The lockdown has left them without constant sources of income - no work, no pay eh. They have to find a way to get food on the table everyday,” Matt said.

With the Cainta Mayor gaining acclaim on social media for his dynamic style of leadership, the brothers shared that having witnessed their ninong work, the service he’s long been doing goes over and above his job description.

Matt said: “We’ve always looked up to our ninong, Mayor Kit, now even more so. You know, seeing him at work especially now, makes you realize that he is no longer doing this just to answer his call of duty. He’s doing all of this because he really cares for his people - hindi na ito trabaho, pagmamahal na ito.

"I think it’s evident in how he goes above and beyond 24/7 just to make sure his people are supported. No one will do that just because his job calls for it. He does this because he loves the people he is doing it for.

"His heart and dedication are what I admire about him the most. I’m glad he’s getting the recognition and appreciation he has always deserved."