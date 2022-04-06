Grab this Air Max Fusion for just P2,195 in Nike Factory Store’s summer sale

A WEEKLONG summer sale at popular outlet store NFS PH is here to heat things up, as it brings you up to 70 percent off on select Nike items.

Among the kicks on sale? This black/blue Air Max Fusion, which is going for just P2,195 — 40 percent off its sale price of P3,695.

Other featured items include the Nike Infinity React Flyknit 2 for P5,595 (a 30 percent discount from its original P8,095).

The Summer Slam sale will run from today, April 6, to April 13. Head on to its branches in Drive & Dine Valenzuela, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde (Cebu), NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, and Paseo de Santa Rosa (Laguna).

NFS PH continues its sales

NFS PH has been on a tear on its sales lately. Just last March 23, it held a buy one, take one promo for all Kyrie shoes right in time for Kyrie Irving’s birthday. And on March 15, it had its March Madness sale, which, like this month’s ongoing promo, offered select Swoosh items at 70 percent off.

