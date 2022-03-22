For one day only, it’s buy one, take one for select Kyrie shoes in Nike Factory Store

HOT OFF the heels of its March Madness sale comes a brand new promotion from popular outlet retailer Nike Factory Store — and for hoop fanatics, this new sale might just be up your alley.

Tomorrow, March 23, NFS PH is offering a buy one, take one sale on select Kyrie footwear.

We have emailed representatives of NFS PH to ask which of Irving’s signature shoes will be on sale, and we’ll update the story when we get a reply. Besides his main line of signature shoes (which is currently in the 8th iteration called the Kyrie Infinity), the Brooklyn Nets superstar also has the more affordable Flytrap line, and a low-cut version of his shoe called the Kyrie Low.

Previous NFS PH sales have included the Kyrie 7 (selling for P5,495 last February) and the Kyrie Low 4 (selling for P4,795 earlier this month).

The promotion will only be available in four NFS PH branches: NLEX Pampanga, Drive & Dine in Valenzuela, SLEX Mamplasan, and Paseo Outlets in Laguna.

