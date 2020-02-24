Sparta Philippines opens new and improved indoor football field

Sports and recreational training arena Sparta recently opened the doors of its refurbished indoor football field.

The one-stop sports hub gave a sneak peek of the new facility on social media:

In one of its posts, Sparta expressed gratitude to the community of football regulars "for being so patient with the process. It takes time to master a masterpiece, and we have done everything to make this new field perfect!"

The updated rates for the indoor pitch vary depending on the event type. Open play or club training costs P4,000 per hour (with a P3,000 deposit), while tournaments, photo shoots, corporate sports festivals, team building activities, or kids' birthday parties amount to P10,000 per hour, (with a P5,000 deposit) — plus P200 per hour for Tier 2 lighting.

Sparta also offers a tournament package worth P13,500, which also includes an event program.

Inside the court, you're expected to be on your best behavior. Players found guilty of violations such as spitting, dragging of goals, fighting, and bringing prohibited items (weapons, lighter, food), among other offenses, can face penalties ranging from P500 to P5,000 that will be deducted from the deposit.

The brand-new football pitch boasts FIFA-certified artificial grass, not to mention world-class lounge and locker rooms.

Interested parties can join the Sparta PHL Football (Official) group on Facebook, contact 0286553799/09777634402, or email them at spartaphl@gmail.com