New Louis Vuitton 3kg dumbbells cost $2,720 — or around P46,000 per kilo

High-end fashion house Louis Vuitton is getting in on the home workout craze by releasing their own line of fitness equipment. As a luxury brand, they’re priced accordingly. Their 3 kilogram (or 6.6 pound) dumbbells are up for grabs for anyone with $2,720 (around P138,250).

That's just about P46,080 per kilo.





The weights feature engraved details, plus premium canvas handles with the signature ‘LV’ monogram.

“They are an ideal gift for those who wish to exercise in style or elevate their home gym with exclusive Louis Vuitton details,” says the brand description.

The dumbbells are only one part of the brand’s new sporting goods line. Also on sale are a $670 (around P34,000) jump rope, a $2,720 (around P138,100) volleyball, and a $2,280 (around P115,800) ping pong set named James. W Magazine reports that these items are selling fast — “In fact,” reporter Stephanie Eckardt wrote, “customers have already depleted a quarter of the products’ stock.”

