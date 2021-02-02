Dance dance revolution: Aerobics teacher exercises as Myanmar coup unfolds

NOW THIS is peak 2021 energy.

An aerobics teacher — identified in reports as Khing Hnin Wai — has made a habit of filming herself dancing a high energy routine (set to upbeat techno music) in front of Myanmar’s Parliament complex. And even when military vehicles rolled into the Assembly of Union, she still kept on going.

According to The Guardian, Khing Hnin Wai posted on her social media pages to say that the video is authentic, and that she has actually been doing similar videos for the past 11 months.

Little did she know that one of her exercise videos would take place in the middle of a coup.

In early Monday morning, the military, under the command of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, overthrew the government of state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi — the democratic icon and the nation’s top civilian leader. The military announced that it will remain in power for one year.

Myanmar has had a decades-long history of authoritarian military rule, which was only slightly relaxed last decade after pro-democracy forces and international pressure forced the Tatmadaw (as the country’s armed forces are known) to grant concessions to civilian rule.

Continue reading below ↓

It seems the Tatmadaw is now intent on taking back its power.

The internet being the internet, expect this aerobics teacher’s video to become the latest meme fodder. Someone’s already started: check out Khing Hnin Wai dancing during the US capitol assault.