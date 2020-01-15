Max out your power with the One Kettlebell, One Leg workout

The kettlebell is such a versatile tool that even if you've only got one, you can already create entire workout routines that takes on one of the most ignored aspects of training: the single leg exercises.

Working out one leg at a time improves your limb to limb balance of strength, stability, and power. Plus, you get to focus on your weaker side, which means you'll recruit more muscles and even out discrepancies.

Here's the One Kettlebell, One Leg Workout.

Goblet rear foot elevated split squats, 10 reps.

Contralateral single leg deadlift, 10 reps

Kettlebell half-kneeling shoulder press, 10 reps

Arm split stance row, 10 reps

Do 3 sets.

Chappy Callanta, CSCS, is the strength and conditioning coach of Alab Pilipinas and the Petro Gazz Angels.